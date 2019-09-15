World News
September 15, 2019 / 5:26 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Car bomb kills 10 in Syrian town near Turkish border: local council, medic

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A rigged car exploded near a hospital in the Syrian town of al-Rai at the border with Turkey on Sunday, killing 10 people and wounding 15, the local council and a medical worker said.

The blast also caused damage in the hospital, said a statement from the council of the town, which lies in a part of northwest Syria under the control of Turkey-backed rebels.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said 12 civilians were killed after a “terror bomb attack” near the frontier.

Reporting by Khalil Ashawi in Istanbul, Tuvan Gumrukcu in Ankara and Ellen Francis in Beirut, Editing by William Maclean

