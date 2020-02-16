Car bomb near Syria-Turkey border kills four civilians: Anadolu

AMMAN (Reuters) - A car bomb‮ ‬exploded on Sunday in‮ ‬the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, near the‮ ‬Turkish border, killing four people, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu news agency said.

The Arab town, from which Turkish-backed forces last October pushed out the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, has seen a spate of car blasts that has killed dozens of civilians.

There was no immediate comment from the authorities.

Anadolu, citing security sources, said the attack was carried out by the YPG, which Turkey considers a terrorist group linked to Kurdish insurgents on its own soil.