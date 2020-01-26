One killed in truck blast in northern Syria's Azaz - civil defense forces

Smoke rises from a burnt car at the site of a truck blast in Azaz, Syria January 26, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

AZAZ (Reuters) - A truck packed with explosives blew up in the city of Azaz in northern Syria on Sunday, killing one person and wounding a number of others, civil defense forces said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Turkish-backed Syrian rebels opposed to President Bashar al-Assad control Azaz, which falls near the Turkish border.

The civil defense forces said that seven had been severely wounded and were transferred to Turkey for treatment.

(The civil defence forces officialy corrects number of dead to one from seven)