Britain calls for restraint after Turkish incursion into Syria

FILE PHOTO: Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks during the Conservative Party in Manchester, Britain, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain called for restraint on Thursday after Turkey’s military incursion into Syria, warning that the move risked humanitarian suffering and undermining the fight against militants.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he had spoken to Turkey “to express the UK’s disappointment and concern about the military incursion into NE Syria, and call for restraint.”

“The intervention risks greater humanitarian suffering and undermines the focus on countering Daesh (IS),” he added.

Turkey angrily rejected on Thursday international criticism of its attack on a Kurdish militia in Syria, reporting progress by its forces on the second day of an operation that world powers fear could further destabilize the region.