UK to call for U.N. Security Council meeting after Turkish troops killed in Syria

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign affairs Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street in London,, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it will be calling for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Friday after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed by Russian-backed Syrian government troops in the escalating war in the area.

“There is no justification for such blatant disregard of international law or basic human decency,” said foreign minister Dominic Raab.

“Building on new sanctions announced earlier this month, we will work with our international partners to tighten this screw further until these crimes stop.”