Bulgaria ready to send 1,000 troops to prevent migrant inflow

SOFIA (Reuters) - Bulgaria is ready to deploy up to 1,000 troops and military equipment to the border with neighboring Turkey to prevent illegal migrant inflows, its defense minister said on Friday.

Krasimir Karakachanov said border police had prevented two groups of about 30 people from entering Bulgaria from Turkey early on Friday after Ankara said it would no longer stop Syrian refugees from reaching Europe.

Bulgaria, a European Union member with a land border of more than 300 km (190 miles) with Turkey, has not experienced pressure from migrants seeking entry in recent years.

Sofia said it would not allow massive migrant inflows at a time when it is stepping up preventive measures at the borders to avoid coronavirus spreading to the country.