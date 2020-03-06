World News
Fifteen killed in clashes in Syria's Idlib despite ceasefire: monitor

AMMAN (Reuters) - Fifteen people were killed on Friday in clashes between Syrian government forces and jihadist insurgents in southern Idlib province on Friday, hours after a Russian-Turkish ceasefire came into effect, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the clashes took place in the Jabal al-Zawiya region. Six Syrian soldiers and allied fighters were killed, as well as nine fighters from the insurgent Turkistan Islamic Party, it said.

Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Daren Butler

