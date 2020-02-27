Syria says civilian killed in Israeli drone strike in Golan Heights

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - An Israeli drone struck a car in a Syrian village in the Golan Heights, killing a civilian, Syrian state news agency SANA reported on Thursday.

An Israeli military spokeswoman declined to comment on the reported incident, which SANA said took place in the village of Hadr. The village is located in the Syrian-controlled section of the heights; Israel controls most of the Golan Heights plateau, captured in a 1967 war.

Israel has repeatedly bombed Iranian backed militias in Syria and has said it will continue to escalate attacks along its frontier and elsewhere where it suspects Iranian-backed forces are stationed.

Israeli fighter jets launched air strikes late on Sunday on suspected positions of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group near Damascus, killing two of its members.