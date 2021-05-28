Lebanon’s Hezbollah congratulates Syria's Assad on election victory - statement

Supporters of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad celebrate before the results of the presidential election in Damascus, Syria, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Hezbollah on Friday congratulated Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad on winning a fourth term in office, it said in a statement.

“We hope that upcoming years will be a great opportunity for Syria to return to playing its natural and leading role globally and regionally,” it said.

Assad won the election on Thursday with a majority of 95.1%.

(This story corrects majority in para 3 to 95.1%, not 91.1%)