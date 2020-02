FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin attend a working lunch in Istanbul, Turkey, January 8, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan had agreed in a phone call to intensify talks on Syria’s Idlib region to reduce tensions and implement a ceasefire.

The presidents also discussed the conflict in Libya, the Kremlin said in a statement.