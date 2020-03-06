Russia-Turkey ceasefire will allow more EU aid for Idlib, EU's top diplomat says

FILE PHOTO: Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission arrives for the a special European council on budget in Brussels, Belgium February 20, 2020. Julien Warnand/Pool via REUTERS

ZAGREB (Reuters) - The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, on Friday welcomed a ceasefire deal between Moscow and Ankara to halt the bombing of Syria’s Idlib region, saying the bloc could now step up help for suffering civilians.

“The ceasefire is good news. Let’s see how it works, but it is a precondition to increase humanitarian help for the people in Idlib,” Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, told reporters before chairing a meeting of EU foreign ministers in the Croatian capital.

Asked about a possible no-fly zone for Idlib, he said: “We have to concentrate our efforts on the humanitarian side.”