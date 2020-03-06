U.N. should try for Idlib no-fly zone after Russia-Turkey ceasefire, Netherlands says

FILE PHOTO: Netherlands' Foreign Minister Stef Blok attends a news conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Vadym Prystaiko in Kiev, Ukraine October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

ZAGREB (Reuters) - A ceasefire deal between Moscow and Ankara in Syria’s Idlib region needs to be cemented with a no-fly zone to stop any further bombings of hospitals, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on Friday.

“It would be wise to add a no-fly zone,” he told reporters on arriving for a meeting with EU counterparts in the Croatian capital.

“I think European countries are very willing to step forward ... to convince all U.N. Security Council members to set up this no-fly zone. It wouldn’t hinder the fight against al Qaeda (militants), but it will stop the bombings of hospitals,” Blok said.