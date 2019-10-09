EU's Juncker urges Turkey to halt military operation in Syria

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker reacts during a plenary session on preparations for the next EU leaders' summit, at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday called Turkey to show restraint and stop its military operation in northeast Syria.

“Turkey has security concerns at its border with Syria, that we must understand. However, I call on Turkey, as well as other actors, to act with restraint,” Juncker told EU parliament.

“If the plan involves the creation of a so-called safe zone, don’t expect the EU to pay for any of it.”