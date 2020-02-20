Merkel, Macron urge Putin to end conflict in Syria's Idlib

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a news conference following a joint Franco-German cabinet meeting in Toulouse, France, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The leaders of Germany and France called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to express their concern about the humanitarian situation in Syria’s Idlib region, urging an end to the conflict there, a German spokesman said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke together by phone with the Russian leader while at a European Union summit in Brussels.

“Both made clear how much they are concerned by the catastrophic humanitarian situation of the people in the Syrian province Idlib,” the spokesman said. “Both demanded an instant end of the fighting and the possibility of humanitarian aid for the people.”

He said they told Putin they were willing to meet him and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to reach a political solution.