Blast kills three in Syria's Sweida: governor

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A rigged motorcycle exploded in Syria’s Sweida city, which the government controls, killing three people and injuring seven others on Wednesday night, an official there said.

“The situation is stable after the incident, and life is going on as normal,” Amer al-Eshi, the governor of Sweida province in the southwest, told Syrian state TV.

He said security forces would investigate the blast which hit a crowded street, describing it as as a “terrorist act” without giving further details.