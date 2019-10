FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (not pictured) talk to the media at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will hold an emergency defense cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss options regarding the Turkish offensive in northeastern Syria, the French presidency said in a statement.

France is one of Washington’s main partners in the U.S.-led coalition fighting Islamic State and has called for an urgent meeting of the countries in the coalition.