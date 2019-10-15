France says to talk to Iraqi leaders about Islamic State detainees

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks after a meeting of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council in Moscow, Russia, September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister said on Tuesday that he will hold talks soon with Iraqi and Kurdish leaders to discuss how to secure thousands of foreign and regional Islamic State fighters held in Syrian camps and prisons.

“They can act quickly if these camps were not sufficiently guarded ...I will very quickly meet Iraqi leaders, including Kurdish leaders, to ensure this vital necessity,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told French members of parliament.