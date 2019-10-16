French foreign minister heads to Iraq Wednesday for Islamic State talks: PM

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian speaks during a news conference at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil July 29,2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister will travel to Iraq on Wednesday evening to discuss the situation in northeastern Syria and the impact a Turkish invasion has had on the fight against Islamic State, France’s Prime Minister said.

Speaking to the Senate Edouard Philippe said Jean-Yves Le Drian would discuss with Iraqi and Kurdish officials efforts to set up a judicial framework to enable jihadists being held in Syria to face trial in Iraq.