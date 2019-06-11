Family of French fighter who had been in Syria is sent back to France: source

PARIS (Reuters) - The family of a French man who had been fighting in Syria arrived back in France on Tuesday after having been expelled from Turkey, said a judicial source.

The source said the family - comprised of the man, two wives and nine children - had been initially arrested in Turkey after traveling to that country from Syria.

Earlier this week, twelve French and two Dutch orphans of Islamic State fighters were repatriated to France from Syria.

Authorities in northeast Syria have been urging Western countries to take back citizens who joined Islamic State and their relatives after the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) captured the group’s last enclave this year.