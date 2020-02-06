World News
February 6, 2020 / 12:30 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

France calls for an end to hostilities in Syria's Idlib

PARIS (Reuters) - France repeated on Thursday its demands for an end to hostilities in the Syrian province of Idlib, and added that attacks by the Syrian regime and its allies represented a violation of international, humanitarian law.

Syrian government forces battled rebels and weathered Turkish artillery barrages on Thursday as they tried to seize Saraqeb town in northwestern Idlib province in a new push to recapture the last rebel stronghold, said witnesses and a war monitor.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra

