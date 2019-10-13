Macron says Turkey's Syria offensive may create humanitarian crisis

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (not pictured) talk to the media at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s president said on Sunday he had told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump in telephone calls that the Turkish offensive in Syria had to stop immediately and that it risked creating a humanitarian crisis.

“We have a common desire that this offensive ends,” Emmanuel Macron said alongside Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel. “This offensive risks creating an unsustainable humanitarian situation and to help Islamic State re-emerge in the region.”