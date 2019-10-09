World News
October 9, 2019 / 2:47 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Turkish offensive in Syria could reinvigorate Islamic State: Germany

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly German cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany on Wednesday urged Turkey to halt a military operation in northern Syria, saying the incursion would destabilize the country and risked helping a resurgence of the Islamic State militant group.

“Turkey is risking a further detribalization of the region and a reinvigoration of Islamic State,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement. “The Turkish offensive could lead to a new humanitarian disaster as well as new refugee flows.”

He added: “We urge Turkey to end its operation and to pursue its security interests in a peaceful way.”

Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Michelle Martin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
