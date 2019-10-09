Syria resolved to thwart Turkish aggression: state media

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria is determined to confront any Turkish aggression “by all legitimate means”, state media cited a foreign ministry source as saying on Wednesday.

The government “is ready to embrace its prodigal sons if they return to their senses,” it added, an apparent reference to Syrian Kurdish authorities who hold the northeast.

Turkey has been poised to advance into northeast Syria to expel Kurdish fighters after U.S. troops began vacating part of the border strip.