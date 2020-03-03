EU Commission head says Europe stands by Greece amidst refugee crisis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and European Parliament President David-Maria Sassoli (not pictured) disembark a Chinook helicopter after flying over the Greek-Turkish border, in the region of Evros, Greece, March 3, 2020. Greek Prime Minister's Office/Dimitris Papamitsos/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

KASTANIES (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday voiced support for Greece’s efforts to safeguard its borders amidst a build-up of thousands of migrants after Turkey opened its borders to let them through to Europe.

“The situation at our border is not only for Greece issue to manage it is the responsibility of Europe as a whole,” she told a news conference after touring the region with other EU leaders and Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“Those who seem to test Europe’s unity will be disappointed. We will hold the line and our unity will prevail,” she said.