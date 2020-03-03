France says Turkey using migrants to pressure EU is unacceptable

FILE PHOTO: French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian attends a side event of the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accused Turkey on Tuesday of using refugees to blackmail Europe and said Ankara should respect a treaty with the European Union about handling migrants on its territory.

“It is unacceptable that Turkey is using the migrant issue to put pressure on Europe,” Le Drian told lawmakers.

He added that a March 2016 accord between the EU and Turkey on migrants had been respected by Europe over the last four years, including by making substantial financial commitments, and that Turkey should do the same.