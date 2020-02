FILE PHOTO - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis hold a news conference after their meeting in Berlin, Germany, August 29, 2019. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the situation in Turkey and the movement of migrants towards Greek borders during a call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the prime minister’s office said.

Mitsotakis briefed Merkel over Greece’s initiatives, it said.