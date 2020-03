Migrants, who crossed part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, are seen on a dinghy with a damaged engine, as locals prevent them from docking at the port of Thermi, on island of Lesbos, Greece, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece said on Sunday it was facing a ‘severe’ threat from thousands of migrants gathering on its borders after Turkey eased curbs on their movement.

“This movement is guided and encouraged by Turkey,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas told reporters.

“Under the present conditions the present situation is an active, serious, severe and assymetrical threat to the national security of the country.”