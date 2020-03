FILE PHOTO: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis looks on during a meeting on migration at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, 29 February 2020. Greek Prime Minister's Office/Dimitris Papamitsos/Handout via REUTERS

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday that Greece was determined to protect is borders and warned migrants not to “attempt to enter the country illegaly as they would be returned back.”

In a tweet, Mitsotakis also said that he would be visiting the country’s Evros land border with Turkey along with EU President Charles Michel on Tuesday.