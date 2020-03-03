World News
March 3, 2020 / 1:33 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Greek PM says migrant crisis has become asymmetrical threat

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and European Parliament President David-Maria Sassoli (not pictured) disembark a Chinook helicopter after flying over the Greek-Turkish border, in the region of Evros, Greece, March 3, 2020. Greek Prime Minister's Office/Dimitris Papamitsos/Handout via REUTERS

KASTANIES, Greece (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday a migrant crisis on its borders with Turkey was an asymmetrical threat to the borders of the European Union.

Mitsotakis said he hoped the crisis would serve as a wake up call for Europe to assume its responsibilities.

Reporting By Foo Yun Chee and George Georgiopoulos

