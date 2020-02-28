Greek PM says no illegal entries into Greece will be tolerated

FILE PHOTO - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chats with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin (not pictured) after signing a framework of cooperation at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will not tolerate any illegal entries of migrants through its borders and will increase its border security, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday.

Migrants and refugees started gathering at the Greek-Turkish land border after Turkey warned that it would let out thousands of refugees stuck in the country since a 2016 accord between Ankara and the European Union.

In a Tweet Mitsotakis said Greece “does not bear any responsibility for the tragic events in Syria and will not suffer the consequences of decisions taken by others.”