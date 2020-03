Migrants from Afghanistan warm themselves next to bonfires on a beach, after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the island of Lesbos, Greece, March 1, 2020. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - The Greek government has been sending texts to migrants arriving at its northern border warning them not to attempt to cross it as it has increased its border security to the maximum level, a government source said on Sunday.