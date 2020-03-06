Erdogan tells Merkel Turkey-EU migration regulations not working, need revision

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday that migration regulations between Turkey and the European Union were not working and needed to be revised, the Turkish presidency said.

The European Union on Friday pleaded with migrants on the Turkish border to stop trying to cross into Greece but dangled the prospect of more aid for Ankara as a standoff between Greek riot police and refugees entered a second week.

In a phone call, Erdogan also told Merkel that a ceasefire agreement with Russia in Syria’s Idlib region aimed to protect civilians and Turkish troops there. Ankara had opened the gates to Europe for the nearly 4 million migrants it hosts after an escalation of clashes in Idlib.