March 6, 2020

EU considering more money for migrants in Turkey but won't be threatened, EU's Borrell says

FILE PHOTO: Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, holds a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, January 10, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ZAGREB (Reuters) - European Union governments will consider on Friday whether to provide more money for migrants in Turkey, but will not accept that refugees are used as a bargaining tool, the EU’s top diplomat said.

“We are going to discuss it,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, told reporters in the Croatian capital before chairing a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

“Turkey has a big burden ... and we have to understand that. But at the same time, we cannot accept that migrants are being used as a source of pressure,” he said, referring to Ankara’s decision to open its border with Greece.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alex Richardson

