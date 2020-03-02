Syrian migrant dies on border in Turkey after Greek intervention: sources

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A Syrian migrant seeking to cross from Turkey into Greece died from injuries on Monday after Greek security forces intervened to prevent the passage of migrants gathered on the border, two Turkish security sources told Reuters.

The incident occurred after the Turkish government opened its border last week to let migrants reach Europe. More than 10,000 migrants have attempted to cross by land at the border, where guards have fired tear gas into crowds caught between the fences in no-man’s land.