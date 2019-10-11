U.N. says 100,000 have left homes in northeastern Syria since Turkish incursion

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Some 100,000 people have left their homes in northeastern Syria with a growing number sheltering in shelters and schools following this week’s Turkish military incursion in the region, the United Nations said on Friday.

“The humanitarian impact is already being felt. An estimated 100,000 people have already left their homes,” the UN said in a statement.

“Most are being sheltered in host communities but an increasing number of them are arriving at collective shelters in Al Hassakeh City and Tal Tamer (and) many are seeking refuge in schools.”