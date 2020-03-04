World News
Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Quneitra countryside: state media

CAIRO (Reuters) - Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli missiles over Quneitra province in the country’s southwest, state media reported early on Thursday.

“At 00:30 on Thursday our air defense monitored Israeli warplanes coming from northern occupied Palestine toward Saida, and several missiles were fired from Lebanese airspace toward the central area,” state media quoted a military source as saying.

The missiles were intercepted successfully, the source added.

