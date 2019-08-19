World News
August 19, 2019 / 9:17 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Syrian government forces march into Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib: Observatory, rebel source

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian army troops and their allies entered Khan Sheikhoun in northwest Syria, advancing against insurgents in the town where ground battles raged on Monday night, a monitor and a rebel source said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitoring group, said the army seized the town’s northern and eastern districts. The source, from one of the rebel factions there, said pro-government forces entered only part of the town and rebels were waging fierce battles to fend them off.

Reporting by Ellen Francis in Beirut; Editing by Matthew Lewis

