World News
September 12, 2019 / 1:37 PM / Updated an hour ago

Warplanes strike Syria's Idlib despite ceasefire - monitor, residents

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Air strikes hit parts of Syria’s Idlib on Thursday, a monitor and residents said, despite a ceasefire that had halted a fierce army offensive in the rebel territory.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, said government warplanes struck villages in the south of Idlib province for the first time in almost two weeks.

Idlib in Syria’s northwest corner - the country’s last big insurgent bastion - has seen a lull in air strikes since Damascus and its key ally Moscow announced a ceasefire on Aug. 31.

Reporting by Khalil Ashawi in Istanbul, Lisa Barrington and Ellen Francis in Beirut; Editing by Andrew Heavens

