Iran says ready to mediate between Turkey and Syria

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran is ready to help Ankara and Damascus resolve their disputes, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

In a meeting between the visiting United Nations’ special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, and Iranian officials, Tehran underlined the importance of resolving issues in Syria through diplomacy, it said on its website.

“During the meeting, Iran reiterated that civilians in Syria should not be used as human shields ... and that Iran is ready to mediate between Turkey and Syria to solve the issue,” the website reported.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has threatened to drive back Syrian troops in Idlib unless they withdrew by the end of the month, after eight Turkish soldiers were killed on Monday by Syrian government shelling near the town of Saraqeb.