Iraqi Kurds appreciate role of U.S. forces despite Syria pullout: regional president

FILE PHOTO: Kurdish region's Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani speaks during a news conference in Erbil, Iraq November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani said on Monday that a U.S.-led coalition had historically protected the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq, a role which should not be affected by the United States pulling troops out of Syria.

“We understand the high emotions of our people but the appreciation for the role and contribution of the coalition forces, especially the United States military, should not be affected by undesirable political decisions,” he said in a statement.