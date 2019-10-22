U.S. forces withdrawing from Syria into Iraq have no approval to stay: Iraqi military

Boys wave towards a convoy of U.S. vehicles withdrawing from northern Syria, in Erbil, Iraq October 21, 2019. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - U.S. forces that crossed into Iraq from Syria only have approval to do so if they are later being transported out of the country, and they do not have permission to stay in Iraq, the Iraqi military said on Tuesday.

“All U.S. forces that withdrew from Syria received approval to enter the Kurdistan Region so that they may be transported outside Iraq. There is no permission granted for these forces to stay inside Iraq,” the military said in a statement.