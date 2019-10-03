World News
October 3, 2019 / 11:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia: Israeli air strikes in Syria could further destabilize situation

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gestures at a news conference on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Israeli air strikes on the territory of Syria might lead to a further destablisation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a newspaper interview.

“Such actions ... further destabilize the situation and could lead to an escalation,” pan-Arab daily newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat quoted him as saying.

“Syria should not become a platform for implementing plans or settling accounts. The main task of all concerned forces must be to help restore peace to Syrian territory.”

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Anastasia Teterevleva; editing by John Stonestreet

