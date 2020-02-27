Kremlin rebuffs Turkey's Erdogan on proposed Syria meeting with Putin

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends the annual end-of-year news conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin had no plans to meet Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on March 5 to discuss the situation in Syria’s Idlib region despite statements by Erdogan saying such a meeting was likely.

The Turkish president said on Wednesday he would probably meet Putin in Istanbul for talks on Idlib next week.

“Putin has other working plans for March 5,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.