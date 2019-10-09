World News
October 9, 2019

Syrian Kurds welcome Russia call for dialogue with Damascus

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish-led administration in northern Syria welcomed a Russian call for dialogue with Damascus on Wednesday and urged Moscow to play a role as a guarantor.

“We view positively Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s statements about the matter of dialogue between the self-administration and the Syrian government and we look to Russia having a role ... as a supporter and guarantor,” the Kurdish-led administration said in a statement.

The Syrian Kurdish-led administration said its long-held position has been that the best way to resolve the Syrian conflict is via Syrian-Syrian dialogue, it said.

