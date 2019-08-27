Syrian Kurdish YPG has withdrawn from some border positions - Kurdish authority

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia has pulled forces and heavy weapons from some positions at the border with Turkey, showing its commitment to ongoing talks, the Kurdish-led authority running much of north and east Syria said.

Turkey and Washington agreed this month to create a joint center for the planned safe zone along Syria’s northeastern border, but gave few details on the size of the zone or the command structure of the forces to operate there.

The YPG withdrew from the Tel Abyad and Ras al-Ain areas in recent days, proving it is serious about “reaching a solution through dialogue,” the Kurdish-led authority said.