U.S. welcomes German security zone idea for Syria, but unlikely to take part

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison briefs the media ahead of a NATO defence ministers meeting at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Washington welcomes Berlin’s proposal for a security zone in northern Syria, U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison said on Wednesday, saying it should be for European allies to take charge and that direct U.S. involvement was unlikely.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s NATO defense ministers meeting, Hutchison also called for an inquiry into whether war crimes were committed during Turkey’s offensive in northern Syria and said European nations should take back their nationals in Syria who had fought for Islamic State.