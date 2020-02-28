NATO calls on Russia, Syria to halt Idlib offensive

A Turkish flag flies at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO’s secretary-general called on Russia and Syria on Friday to halt the offensive in Idlib and said, after a meeting of the alliance’s ambassadors, that NATO stood in solidarity with Turkey.

“We call on Russia and the Syria regime to stop the attacks, to stop the indiscriminate air attacks ... we also call on Russia and Syria to fully respect the international law,” Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference.

“We call on Syria and Russia to fully engage in U.N.-led efforts to find a peaceful solution for the conflict in Syria.”