FILE PHOTO: Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok arrives to the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Helsinki, Finland August 29, 2019. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander/via REUTERS

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok on Wednesday said he had summoned the Turkish ambassador after Ankara launched a military incursion into Syria, he said in a statement.

“The Netherlands condemns the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria,” Blok said in a statement. “We call on Turkey not to continue on the path they are going down.”