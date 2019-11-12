Dutch state to challenge order to take back Islamic State children

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch state said on Tuesday it will appeal against a court ruling ordering it to take back dozens of young children of mothers who joined Islamic State in Syria.

A court in The Hague said on Monday the government must actively help repatriate 56 children living in poor conditions in camps in Syria.

The Dutch foreign and justice ministers both issued statements saying they would seek to overturn the court’s decision, which they said did not take diplomatic considerations into account.