World News
August 18, 2019 / 10:55 AM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Car bomb hits security force in northeastern Syria, at least one killed

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A car bomb killed one member of a security force and wounded two others in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria on Sunday, the security force said.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack which it said had killed six members of a Kurdish militant group.

The car bomb targeted a training facility that was being guarded by members of the internal security force for northern and eastern Syria, also known as the Asayish, a statement released by the security force said.

Qamishli, on the border with Turkey, is part of a swathe of eastern and northern Syria controlled by Kurdish-led forces that have fought alongside the U.S.-coalition against Islamic State.

Additional reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Gareth Jones and Mark Potter

